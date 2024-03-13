Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle’s trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Saturday will be their final game for a fortnight with another international break upon us. It could be the ideal time for Eddie Howe’s side to rest and recuperate after a tough few weeks on the field.

For most of the squad, the two-week break will allow them to rest before preparations for a hectic period that involves games against West Ham, Everton and Fulham all within seven days of each other. For others however, they will have the chance to impress on the international stage again.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Bruno Guimaraes, for example, has been called up by Brazil for their friendly matches against England and Spain on March 23 and March 26 respectively. Until Monday night, there was a real possibility that the game against the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium could have seen Guimaraes come up against Magpies teammate Anthony Gordon.

Gordon has been sensational for Newcastle United this season, scoring ten times in all competitions, and put himself firmly in the mind of Gareth Southgate for his upcoming squad plans. However, a knee injury suffered at Stamford Bridge may have derailed those hopes of a first senior international call-up and may have severely dented his hopes of representing England at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

With Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope and Callum Wilson also out injured, it’s likely that Newcastle will have no representatives in Southgate’s squad this time around. Or has Tino Livramento done enough to persuade the 53-year-old to include him in his plans?

Livramento has been brilliant as deputy to Trippier at club level this season - will that be repeated on the international stage? Although England are well stocked at right-back, injuries to Trippier, Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold could mean there is an opening for the former Southampton man.

