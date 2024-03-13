Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Edwards has been appointed as Fenway Sports Group’s chief executive of football. FSG, who have owned Liverpool since 2010, are currently in the process of reshuffling their footballing operations after Jurgen Klopp announced he will leave his role as manager at the end of the season.

Edwards held a variety of roles at the club between 2011 and 2022 when he stepped down as their sporting director. However, less than two years later and the 44-year-old is back at Anfield having reportedly rejected approaches from Chelsea and Manchester United to return to the game. Newcastle United were also briefly linked with a potential move.

Liverpool have become the latest club to be linked with a multi-club ownership model and Edwards expressed his interest in helping the Reds search for an overseas club. He said:

“One of the biggest factors in my decision is the commitment to acquire and oversee an additional club, growing this area of their organisation. I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.”

Speaking just last week at the Bloomberg Power Players' summit, Amanda Staveley also revealed Newcastle United’s interest in a multi-club model: “We very much are [looking at multi-club model].” Staveley said. “Multi-club is part of football. It's a real benefit to be able to have players and train players that aren't part of your squad.

“The UEFA rules are changing so we have to see what emerges. The dynamics around whether we could have a club has changed dramatically over the last year.

“I'm still a very big fan of the multi-club model. A lot of other competitors and friends in the Premier League have multi-club relationships, but it has to be considered as a whole.”

Edwards’ first major decision is expected to be the announcement of Richard Hughes as the club’s new sporting director. Hughes will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season and is expected to take the reins at the Merseyside outfit.