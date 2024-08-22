Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s attempts to sign Marc Guehi are far from over despite progress in negotiations with Crystal Palace stalling in recent times.

The Magpies have been linked with Guehi for a number of weeks now with the Three Lions man viewed as their number one target this summer. Talks between the two clubs have been ongoing throughout the summer, but they remain apart in their valuations of the player.

Palace have demanded up to £70m for the defender, whilst Newcastle’s previous offers had reportedly seen them go as high as £65m with add-ons included. The sale of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this summer and Joachim Andersen’s move to Fulham in recent times mean Palace are under no financial pressure to sell Guehi this summer, save for the fact he has entered the final two years of his current contract and his value is only likely to decrease as that deal runs down.

And whilst talk this week has centred on ‘alternatives’ Newcastle United have scouted - of which include Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Chelsea duo Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez - Sky Sports have reported that a deal for Guehi is getting closer with Palace and Newcastle continuing talks over a potential move.

The 24-year-old captained the Eagles during their defeat against Brentford at the weekend - just a day after Newcastle United saw Fabian Schar sent off against Southampton. The Swiss international will now miss their next three games and won’t feature until after September’s international break.