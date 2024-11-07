‘Shocked’ - Gary Neville reacts to major Nottingham Forest move ahead of Newcastle United clash
Arsenal’s former sporting director, Edu Gaspar, is expected to take up a role working under Evangelos Marinakis after announcing his departure from the Gunners earlier this week. Edu, who was a close ally of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, is set to be given a major role by Marinakis and oversee the portfolio of clubs he currently owns, including Forest, Greek side Olympiacos and Portuguese outfit Rio Ave.
Edu’s departure from Arsenal, who were defeated by Newcastle United on Saturday, was met with great shock in the football world and Gary Neville admitted that he found the move ‘strange’. Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville said: “I’m not having that. Leaving Arsenal.
“If the sporting director of my club, and I took Arsenal as being a massive club left for Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave, I would be gutted.
“I was shocked. To go and work with Forest and Olympiacos and not see it through and win the league. I am finding it immensely strange, I’ll be honest with you.”
Forest currently sit third in the Premier League table and host Eddie Howe’s side on Sunday knowing a win would put them seven points above the Magpies heading into the third international break of the season. A win for Newcastle, however, would move them to within a point of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and see them record back-to-back victories following their 1-0 triumph over Arsenal.