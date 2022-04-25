After Everton’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool left them in the relegation zone for the first time this season, former Reds defender Carragher debated that The Toffees would be the ‘biggest’ club to be relegated from the Premier League.

He said: “If Everton go down, they will become a template for every other football club and owner in the Premier League about how not to do it.

"To spend that much money and find themselves going down. I'm trying to think of the other clubs who have gone down in the Premier League – has there been a bigger club than Everton to go down?

“You you are talking about one of the biggest football clubs, there are only six teams who have been ever-present in the Premier League.”

But former Newcastle manager Souness interrupted.

“Newcastle are every bit as big as Everton and they've gone down,” he said.

Carragher disagreed with Souness' suggestion by responding: “No, I don’t think so.”

With clubs such as Leeds United and Aston Villa also being relegated in the Premier League era, Carragher’s comments are sure to cause plenty of debate amongst supporters and pundits alike.

There is no set criteria or clear answer as Sky Sports presenter David Jones attempted to move things on before Souness shut the Sunderland non-executive director down by stating: “Well you're a Sunderland man, you're not going to agree with that!”

In jest, Jones then suggested that Sunderland were the biggest club to have ever gone down before wrapping the debate up.

