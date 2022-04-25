Sean Longstaff addresses his Newcastle United future amid contract talks

The midfielder – who started Saturday’s 3-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road – is out of contract in the summer.

Head coach Eddie Howe – who has guided the club up to ninth place in the Premier League – wants to keep Longstaff at St James’s Park, and the 24-year-old wants to extend his association with his boyhood team.

A new deal for Longstaff has been on the agenda for more than year years given that he signed his present contract before he had made his Premier League debut when Rafa Benitez was manager.

Discussions are ongoing, but Longstaff’s primary focus, up to now, has been on his performances given the intense competition for places in midfield.

“All you can do is concentrate on yourself, and, ultimately, if you’re giving your best, and you don’t get put in the team, you’ve got to accept that,” said Longstaff.

“As long as I know I’m doing everything I can do, that’s the most important thing. There are people there who want to help you improve, so when you do get a chance, you’re ready to step in and put in a good performance.

“The lads who have played have been excellent. It’s not like they don’t deserve to be in the team, because they do. The whole squad’s playing pretty well. That’s what happens when you’ve got confidence.

Sean Longstaff playing for Newcastle United at Carrow Road.

“For me, with the position we’ve been in, it would have been a bit selfish to think about myself, and what’s going to happen with me in the future.

“I’m just focusing on trying to be the best footballer I can every day, and hopefully that’ll be here. If it’s not, it’s not. I’m just focusing on being the best I can be.”

Longstaff insists he’s not the type of player to let uncertainty over his future affect him.

“With the position we’ve been in, if I’m there sitting and sulking and worrying about me and not about the team, that puts the team at a disadvantage,” said Longstaff.