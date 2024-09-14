James Bunce joined Newcastle United as the club’s new performance director.

One of Paul Mitchell’s first moves as sporting director was to bring Bunce to Tyneside after the pair had worked together at both AS Monaco and Southampton. Bunce has only been in the role a number of months, but has already left an impression on Eddie Howe.

Howe’s Newcastle United are currently unbeaten in all competitions and sit 5th in the Premier League table having taken seven points from their first three league games. Speaking about Bunce’s impact since joining the club, Howe said: “James is working really well I have to say.

“He’s been hugely impressive since he has come in. He’s very passionate and hard working. Involved from the very start from the planning phase of training to the execution. He gives us really detailed analysis afterwards as well.

“I think he’s been a great addition to the team. Yeah I’ve been very impressed.”

Before moving to the north east, Bunce has previously worked as the Premier League’s head of elite performance and then became US soccer’s first ever director of high performance in 2017 before moving to Monaco and reuniting with Mitchell. Detailing what his role at Newcastle United would entail, Bunce said upon his arrival: “My role will be to ensure that we push in every area of performance and medicine to optimise the health, fitness and wellbeing of players, ultimately ensuring they are available to perform at the highest level, week in week out.”