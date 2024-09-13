Callum Wilson is yet to feature for Newcastle United this season after picking up a back injury during pre-season.

Wilson scored ten goals in all competitions last season in just 26 appearances as he reminded everyone of his quality when fit. However, as has been the story of his time on Tyneside, injury issues continue to bite and he is yet to feature in any match for the Magpies since a nine minute cameo on the final day of last season.

Wilson missed the entirety of pre-season and despite hopes that he could have been back in action before the international break, Wilson continues to be sidelined and Eddie Howe has admitted that it may be a few more weeks before he is back in action. Speaking ahead of the clash with Wolves, a fixture that Wilson scored a brace in last season, Howe said: “Callum hasn’t had a setback but he is a little bit behind where we wanted him to be.

“We envisaged that he might be training at this moment in preparation for the games, he’s not there yet. He’s probably a little bit behind where we wanted him to be.”

He continued: “There’s no injury or reinjury, it’s just a case of he doesn’t feel like he can push that final part at the moment, so hopefully in the coming weeks he will be but he won’t be out long-term.”

In Wilson’s absence, Alexander Isak has netted just once this season for his club but he did score three goals for Sweden during the international break.