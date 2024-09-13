Eddie Howe has defended Newcastle United’s recent transfer record.

Newcastle United’s recent transfer dealings have come under scrutiny in recent times - particularly following a summer window which saw the club sign just two senior outfield players and fail to land their number one target Marc Guehi. That came after the club signed no senior players during the winter transfer window as PSR constraints began to bite.

New sporting director Paul Mitchell addressed the club’s summer window and their failures to land their top targets last week, suggesting that the club’s scouting process was not ‘fit for purpose’: “Should our scouting and recruitment be driven more extensively with a wider reaching net? It definitely should be because this is becoming a really nuanced space now, when you just can't capitally fund everything every year and buying loads of players at peak age and peak price.” Mitchell said.

“Of course it needs to be, and that's the responsibility of me, the scouting team, the recruitment team and Eddie. To do that, to look at that. Is it fit for purpose?

“Not last winter gone, the winter before that. Is it fit for purpose in the modern game, with the modern challenges? Because other clubs that have maybe adopted a different approach over time, with more intelligence, maybe more data-informed than what we are, actually prospered, didn't they, this window? And I think that's where we have to grow to be now.”

Those comments from Mitchell have stirred a debate on social media and Howe was asked about his response to those quotes ahead of his side’s clash with Wolves at the weekend: “I think a few things on that,” Newcastle United’s head coach said.

“I’m very, very proud of every single player that we signed in that period. It is very easy to look back at any transfer window and make a judgement on the players you have signed three years down the line.

“But you have to go back to the situation when we were in those moments, in the relegation zone and trying to recruit players. That is not an easy thing to do. You’re also recruiting not just for the short term, but for the long term.

“When you look back, that work was good. Our objective was to stay in the league, so I’m not going to critique every signing, but I’m very, very proud of the body of work that we did and the players that we have now from the legacy of those transfer windows. We love them to bits.

“So I think it’s about when you’re in that moment and the decisions that you made. I think everyone can hold their heads up very high.”

Asked if he and Mitchell had begun conversations and planning for the January transfer window, Howe added: “No discussions yet towards January and no further discussions on anything.

“It's about unity and coming together now and making sure we come together. This time for me is about making sure we get results.”