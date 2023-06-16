Harry Kane delivers classy 54-word message to Newcastle United duo and Premier League stars
Newcastle United pair Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier have received a small gift from Harry Kane while on international duty with England.
Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer during the last international break with a goal against Italy and heads into the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia having scored 55 international goals in 82 appearances.
The 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker presented each of his England team-mates, including Wilson and Trippier, with an individually framed golden ‘broken record’ listing Kane’s first 54 international goals with a personalised photo and short message signed by Kane which read: “This gift is a sign of my appreciation for the part you have played in assisting me to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer.
“Without you and all my teammates, this would not have been possible. Thank you for the part you have played during my time with England, both on and off the pitch.”
Kane went on to post on his social media accounts: “I couldn’t have broken the @England all-time goalscoring record without the support of my team-mates and managers who have helped me along the way.
“This gift is a massive thank you from me to all those who I’ve shared a changing room with since my debut. Thank you.”
England face Malta away on Friday evening before hosting North Macedonia at Old Trafford on Monday night. Wilson will be looking to build on his one goal in six caps record for England while Kieran Trippier is set to earn his 42nd cap against Malta.