Kane became England’s all-time leading goalscorer during the last international break with a goal against Italy and heads into the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia having scored 55 international goals in 82 appearances.

The 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker presented each of his England team-mates, including Wilson and Trippier, with an individually framed golden ‘broken record’ listing Kane’s first 54 international goals with a personalised photo and short message signed by Kane which read: “This gift is a sign of my appreciation for the part you have played in assisting me to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“Without you and all my teammates, this would not have been possible. Thank you for the part you have played during my time with England, both on and off the pitch.”

Kane went on to post on his social media accounts: “I couldn’t have broken the @England all-time goalscoring record without the support of my team-mates and managers who have helped me along the way.

“This gift is a massive thank you from me to all those who I’ve shared a changing room with since my debut. Thank you.”