Last Friday, June 9, Newcastle revealed its new black and white home shirt for the 2023-24 Premier League and Champions League campaigns. The shirt featured a v-neck collar and a new front of shirt sponsor in Sela.

The new ‘multi-year’ sponsorship deal with the Jeddah-based events company is understood to be worth around £25million per-season. Noon.com remain the club’s sleeve sponsor while FUN88 have stepped down from the front of shirt sponsor to become Newcastle’s official Asian betting partner.

And Ghodoussi posted a short video on his Instagram account, showing the Angel of the North in Gateshead ‘wearing’ the new shirt before Champions League banners unfolded from the wings of the iconic sculpture, all to the sound of the Champions League theme music. Ghodoussi tagged Newcastle United’s official account as well as Sela and filmmaker Erfan Saadati.

The video used real footage of the Angel of the North with the Newcastle kit and Champions League banners being added in ‘post-production’.

The new home shirt is on sale now with the 2023-24 away kit and third kit yet to be announced. On Friday, Newcastle announced that the 2023-24 training kit is now on general sale.

The ‘bluestone’ coloured printed striped shirt features a white Castore logo and Newcastle United badge. A black and grey striped coaches training shirt is also available which features a light green Newcastle badge and Castore logo.

Newcastle’s away kit is set to continue with the royal blue colour scheme while the third kit, also branded the ‘Saudi kit’, is set to be reversed to green with a white trim rather than the 2022-23 season’s white with a green trim colour scheme.

It’s less than a month until Newcastle return to action in a pre-season friendly against Gateshead at the International Stadium on July 15 (12:30pm kick-off). The Magpies also have a friendly scheduled against Rangers at Ibrox on July 18 (7:45pm kick-off) before they head to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series where they will face Chelsea, Aston Villa and Brighton.