Newcastle United today revealed season-ticket price rise for some fans – and a Champions League ticket "package".

The club say prices will rise by a "blended average" of 3.3%, though there will be no increase for juniors.

Supporters on long-term price deals will also see no increase.

A club statement read: "Season tickets will rise by a blended average of 3.3% with the club freezing season ticket prices for juniors, while prices for other categories will rise by 5%. Supporters on existing long-term price deals will continue to have their prices frozen for the upcoming campaign."

The price rises following significant investment on and off the pitch at the club, which finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

United have also revealed season-ticket holder enrollment details for two domestic cup schemes for season – and a three-game Champions League "package" for the group stage of the competition.

St James' Park, sold out for every game last season, will have a safe standing section in the Strawberry Corner for next season.

Big spend

And chief executive officer Darren Eales pointed to the money being spent on the club's facilities in a statement.

Eales said: “St James’ Park is an amazing place to watch football, and we look forward to welcoming our incredible supporters back for our upcoming Premier League, domestic cup and Champions League campaigns.

“During the summer, we are continuing to invest in our facilities as we look to enhance the matchday experience for everyone, and we look forward to seeing our new licensed standing area in operation next season along with a new mobile ticketing system.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part in our recent ticketing survey and workshop.

"Fan engagement is hugely important to us and it will continue to inform our decisions as we build sustainable success together.”

Existing season-ticket holders can renew their season tickets from 10am on Monday, June 19 at book.nufc.co.uk.

Stadium expansion

Meanwhile, the club's owners hope, in the longer-term, to increase the 52,305-seat capacity of St James' Park to accommodate more fans.

