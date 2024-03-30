Harvey Barnes’ ‘amazing’ verdict as Newcastle United seal memorable West Ham win
Harvey Barnes has described the feeling of scoring his side’s winning goal against West Ham as ‘amazing’ following a chaotic 90 minutes at St James’ Park. The Magpies were ahead very early on through Alexander Isak, but found themselves 3-1 behind in the second period and staring down the barrel of another home defeat.
However, another penalty from Isak and two wonderful goals from Barnes secured a stunning win on a memorable afternoon on Tyneside. Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, United’s winning goalscorer described his emotions following his late double salvo: "It has been a tough season for me and I have missed that feeling so much.
“My playing time has been limited so every time I am on the pitch I went to help the team. The atmosphere here is always amazing. Today it is a winner and it is a great feeling."
Barnes has now netted four times for Newcastle United, with his previous goal before Saturday coming late on against Luton Town which also rescued a point for his side. After a long injury absence, Barnes will be keen to play a big role in Newcastle’s final few games of the season. Barnes told Match of the Day: "Obviously me being out for so long they are the moments I have missed so much. Scoring goals but scoring important goals. Scoring goals that help the team win points and climb the league. You can't really describe them feelings sometimes, so late on in the game and then after that it was just hoping we can hold on to the result and get the three points and we did that."