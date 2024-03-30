Harvey Barnes’ ‘amazing’ verdict as Newcastle United seal memorable West Ham win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harvey Barnes has described the feeling of scoring his side’s winning goal against West Ham as ‘amazing’ following a chaotic 90 minutes at St James’ Park. The Magpies were ahead very early on through Alexander Isak, but found themselves 3-1 behind in the second period and staring down the barrel of another home defeat.

However, another penalty from Isak and two wonderful goals from Barnes secured a stunning win on a memorable afternoon on Tyneside. Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, United’s winning goalscorer described his emotions following his late double salvo: "It has been a tough season for me and I have missed that feeling so much.

“My playing time has been limited so every time I am on the pitch I went to help the team. The atmosphere here is always amazing. Today it is a winner and it is a great feeling."