Barnes is set to complete a medical at Newcastle and is due at the training groun on Thursday afternoon. The Magpies first-team are currently away in the United States having landed in Atlanta on Wednesday, it is hoped Barnes will join up with the squad during the pre-season tour.

While Barnes has returned to Leicester for pre-season training this summer, the 25-year-old has not been involved in any of the three pre-season friendlies so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foxes claimed the winger was ‘rested’ for the pre-season opener against Peterborough. He then missed the second match against Northampton Town with his No. 7 squad number worn by Wanya Marcal-Madivadua instead.

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca claimed Barnes has ‘a small problem’ which has caused him to miss the friendly matches. The one-time England international then missed Leicester’s 4-2 training ground friendly win over OH Leuven on Wednesday afternoon.

The reason for his absence this time was explained by the club as ‘not match ready’. But it is understood that the winger has been preparing to leave for Newcastle instead.

Barnes’ expected arrival is likely to see Allan Saint-Maximin leave the club to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli. Saint-Maximin has not travelled to the United States and did not feature at Rangers on Tuesday due to the ongoing talks with the Saudi club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad