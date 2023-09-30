Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tino Livramento has revealed how Kieran Trippier has been helping him both on and off the field since his £40m move to Newcastle United from Southampton this summer. Livramento, who completed the full 90 minutes against Manchester City in midweek, revealed that the Three Lions man was offering him advice during the clash with the Citizens, admitting he is keen to learn everything he can from the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Livramento said: “I’m still a young player and I’m desperate to learn from Tripps. He’s such an experienced player and even before the City game he was offering me advice, telling me a few things and that definitely helped.

“I’m looking to support him too, either when he’s injured or needs a rest and then take my opportunity when it comes around. He told me a few things about the players I was coming up against – obviously, he’s faced them a few times.

“Even from the sidelines when he was warming up, he was giving me encouragement, shouting things at me: ‘get tighter, get tighter, show him down the line’, things like that. It was just little things, keeping me switched on.

“It’s a pleasure to share a changing-room with him, to learn from him.”