PSG set to make major Kylian Mbappe call impacting Newcastle United clash
Newcastle United v PSG injury news: Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the match at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United face PSG in their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over two decades on Wednesday night, however, the visitors are sweating over the fitness of one of their key players. Kylian Mbappe hobbled off after just 32 minutes of their win over Marseille at the weekend, leading to doubts over his participation against Newcastle in midweek.
PSG face Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 this weekend and the World Cup winner may not be risked with a view to ensuring he is fit enough to face the Magpies. The club have confirmed that Mbappe is dealing with a sprained ankle with L’Equipe predicting that Mbappe will not feature in the league for PSG this weekend.
Newcastle, meanwhile, will be without Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes when the French champions come to Tyneside. Willocks isn’t expected to return to action until after the upcoming international break whilst Barnes may be sidelined until November after suffering a foot injury against Sheffield United.