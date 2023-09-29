PSG set to make major Kylian Mbappe call impacting Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United face PSG in their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over two decades on Wednesday night, however, the visitors are sweating over the fitness of one of their key players. Kylian Mbappe hobbled off after just 32 minutes of their win over Marseille at the weekend, leading to doubts over his participation against Newcastle in midweek.

PSG face Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 this weekend and the World Cup winner may not be risked with a view to ensuring he is fit enough to face the Magpies. The club have confirmed that Mbappe is dealing with a sprained ankle with L’Equipe predicting that Mbappe will not feature in the league for PSG this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

