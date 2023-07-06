Maddison was understood to be a top target for Newcastle this summer but the 26-year-old England international ended up joining Spurs instead after a £40million deal was agreed. But with Leicester dropping to the Championship, more of their top talents are also set to leave.

Winger Harvey Barnes is just one of them with Newcastle having already registered an interest in the 25-year-old. Barnes has attracted plenty of interest this summer after scoring 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in a relegated Foxes side last season.

West Ham United, Aston Villa and Spurs have also been credited with an interest with the latter previously considering doing a double-deal for Barnes and Maddison.

After signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, Newcastle are assessing their options in the transfer market. And The Guardian claims a move for Barnes is under consideration with West Ham yet to make a move.

After missing out on Maddison and uncertainty surrounding Allan Saint-Maximin’s future on Tyneside, it’s one The Magpies will consider if the price is right. Barnes is reportedly valued at around £40million.

The one-time England international was present for Leicester’s return to pre-season training this week. While a move is likely this summer, no formal bid has been made from either Newcastle or West Ham so far.

