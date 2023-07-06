News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Newcastle United £40m transfer target spotted at club’s training ground after West Ham ‘delay’ move

Newcastle United could still do business with Leicester City this summer after missing out on James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:02 BST

Maddison was understood to be a top target for Newcastle this summer but the 26-year-old England international ended up joining Spurs instead after a £40million deal was agreed. But with Leicester dropping to the Championship, more of their top talents are also set to leave.

Winger Harvey Barnes is just one of them with Newcastle having already registered an interest in the 25-year-old. Barnes has attracted plenty of interest this summer after scoring 13 goals in 34 Premier League appearances in a relegated Foxes side last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Ham United, Aston Villa and Spurs have also been credited with an interest with the latter previously considering doing a double-deal for Barnes and Maddison.

Most Popular

After signing Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, Newcastle are assessing their options in the transfer market. And The Guardian claims a move for Barnes is under consideration with West Ham yet to make a move.

After missing out on Maddison and uncertainty surrounding Allan Saint-Maximin’s future on Tyneside, it’s one The Magpies will consider if the price is right. Barnes is reportedly valued at around £40million.

The one-time England international was present for Leicester’s return to pre-season training this week. While a move is likely this summer, no formal bid has been made from either Newcastle or West Ham so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle’s first-team will return for pre-season training in the coming days with a select few players already back at Darsley Park for treatment. Internationals such as Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier will be given slightly more time off before returning.

Related topics:James MaddisonLeicester CityTottenham HotspurNewcastleEnglandWest Ham UnitedPremier LeagueFoxes