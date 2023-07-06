With Newcastle’s first-team due back later in the week, the Young Magpies were back at the Little Benton Academy to be put through their paces.

17-year-old Lewis Miley trained regularly with United’s first-team last season and even made his competitive debut in the final match of the 2022-23 season at Chelsea. Miley came off the bench to become Newcastle’s youngest ever Premier League player as he hit the crossbar in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

He has been joined by his older brother Jamie on the return to training for the Under-21s side.

It also marked the return of several players following loan spells last season. Jay Turner-Cooke was back from his stint at Tranmere Rovers and Joe White after a loan spell at Exeter City.

Lucas De Bolle and Dylan Stephenson were also in attendance after loans at Hamilton Academical.

Charlie McArthur was also pictured after missing the majority of last season due to a knee injury.

But there was no Matthew Bondswell with the full-back recently joining Newport County on loan for the 2023-24 campaign.

24-year-old Rodrigo Vilca also joined up with the Under-21s squad with his future at Newcastle far from certain. The Peruvian midfielder joined United from Deportivo Municipal in 2020 but is yet to make a first-team appearance three years on.

He has had spells at Doncaster Rovers and Universitario before spending the second half of last season with the Under-21s squad. His contract expires next summer.

Ryan Fraser, who was made to train with the Under-21s for the second half of last season and even scored in a match for Ben Dawson’s side, also wasn’t pictured. The 29-year-old is set to leave the club this summer.

