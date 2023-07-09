Gordon, who joined Newcastle United from Everton in January, enjoyed a successful tournament with the Young Lions as he aims to force his way into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans. The 22-year-old scored his first Magpies goal on the final day of last season at Stamford Bridge as the travelling fans serenaded their new hero.

And Gordon has translated this onto the international stage, becoming one of the breakout stars of the tournament under Lee Carsley. There is hope he can carry this momentum into the new campaign and show why Newcastle were eager to spend £45m on him during the winter window after seeing their effort to sign him last summer thwarted by Everton’s asking price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louis Saha, who played for both Everton and Newcastle during his career, is tipping the former Toffee to make an impact at St James’ Park next season and force himself into Howe’s plans. Speaking to Paddy Power, Saha revealed that pre-season could hold the key for Gordon in showcasing his talents.

“Anthony Gordon can force his way into the Newcastle team next season.” Saha said. “Joining a club in the January transfer window is always difficult. Mentally, you have been waiting for the transfer and you also have to try to fit in - it can take time to adjust physically.

“All of these factors into your confidence as a player and it is so important to fit in with your teammates. Newcastle were also still improving and changing their way of doing things. They had a set group of players playing regularly.

“Pre-season will be helpful for him and the form he has shown at the Under-21 Euros will be very helpful. Things change from one year to another so it’s up to him to take his chance and get his confidence back to the level he had at Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad