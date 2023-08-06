Following their comfortable 2-0 win over Fiorentina in their opening Sela Cup game, Newcastle host Villareal in the final match of a five game weekend at St James’ Park. A win for United in their final match of pre-season would see them lift the Sela Cup.

As anticipated, Eddie Howe has completely rotated the side that started against Fiorentina for the clash with Villareal as Nick Pope starts in goal. A back four of Jacob Murphy, club-captain Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Dan Burn will line-up in-front of Pope.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton will be partnered by Sean Longstaff who missed the whole Premier League Summer Series in the USA through injury.

Supporters will get their first glimpse at new signing Harvey Barnes as he lines up to the left of Callum Wilson with Matt Ritchie on the opposite flank. The bench, meanwhile, is populated with members of the Under-21 squad.

Newcastle United team: Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Matt Ritchie, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes