'He didn't say no' – £43m-rated Newcastle United target's transfer stance revealed

Newcastle United have been linked to a number of exciting players as they assess the future of their squad.

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite reports that Newcastle United are not expected to make any groundbreaking signings this month, links continue to emerge as we pass the halfway mark. The Magpies have also attracted interest themselves, and Kieran Trippier is the latest being monitored by other clubs.

It's no secret by now that Bayern Munich are keen on the 33-year-old and are exploring potential options to bring him in following the additions of Harry Kane and Eric Dier. Trippier is a key part of Eddie Howe's team but Newcastle do have their eye on someone from the Bayern camp as well.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Kimmich has appeared on Newcastle's radar and BILD recently reported that the Magpies have asked about his availability this month. Other reports have suggested a swap deal involving Trippier could also be an option, but Kimmich himself has shed some light on his current situation. The midfielder, who has also impressed as a centre-back and right-back in the past, is into the final 18 months of his contract in Germany.

Reporter and Bundesliga insider Christian Falk recently spoke with Kimmich and delivered some extra insight on his heavily-speculated future.

"I’m not sure if Newcastle United would be Joshua Kimmich’s first option for a potential move away from Munich! They probably won’t play Champions League football next year, which would be a no-go as far as the player is concerned. I think Newcastle also have to sell a few players to get anyone in," Falk wrote for Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing on Caught Offside.

"I talked to Kimmich and his opinion, at the moment, is that a January transfer is not an option, but he didn’t say 'no' to a summer move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, there will be talks with Bayern. I talked with Christoph Freund [Bayern’s sporting director] and they are saying he’s an important player and they will talk to him because Bayern doesn’t want him to leave the club in 2025 as a free agent. So, in the view of Bayern Munich, there has to be a decision in the summer — a new contract or selling him."

Kimmich also 'would have no problem' staying with the Bundesliga side for 'one year or more', so the speculation around his future is only going to ramp up as he nears the end of his contract.