Newcastle United transfers: Bayern Munich are reportedly pushing forward in their pursuit of Kieran Trippier.

Bayern Munich want to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United on loan, according to reports from Germany.

German national outlet Bild claim talks have been scheduled for Saturday, January 20, between Newcastle and Bayern regarding a loan deal for the 33-year-old right-back. The Magpies are set to stand firm on their desire to keep Trippier at the club, but are under some pressure to raise funds due to the Premier League's strict profit and sustainability rules.

Trippier joined Newcastle two-years ago and has played a crucial role in Eddie Howe's side since. The England international has made 79 appearances for Newcastle, scoring three goals.

Bayern are keen on Trippier as Thomas Tuchel looks to bring in a right-back this transfer window.

Tuchel said: "We are looking for a right-back who is strong in duels. We’ll see if something is possible.

"Nous Mazraoui is at the Africa Cup, but we have also gotten used to Konrad Laimer at right-back, even though it’s not his best position. If there’s an opportunity on the market, we’ll take it. Otherwise, things will stay this way."

Kieran Trippier has been a key player for Newcastle United.

The Bundesliga champions have already signed two of Trippier's former Tottenham Hotspur team-mates this season - Harry Kane and Eric Dier. Last year, Trippier signed a contract extension at Newcastle until June 2025.

Bayern currently sit second in the Bundesliga, four points behind Bayer Leverkusen, and have progressed to the last-16 of the Champions League.