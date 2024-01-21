Newcastle United want 'unsettled' £50m Man Utd & Arsenal target amid midfielder negotiations
Newcastle United transfers: Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been shortlisted amid concerns over Joelinton.
Newcastle United have shortlisted Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield.
According to The Telegraph, Onana is unsettled at Everton with Manchester United and Arsenal also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. The Magpies are looking to bolster their midfield options with concerns over Joelinton's long-term future at the club.
The Brazilian has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a thigh injury and is out of contract next summer. Talks regarding a new deal have taken place but the player's wage demands are understood to be in excess of £150,000-per-week - some distance away from what Newcastle are willing to offer.
Onana joined Everton from Lille in 2022 for £33million. The Toffees have since been charged twice for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules resulting in a 10-point deduction with a second punishment pending.
Everton reportedly value the Belgium international at around £50million but the club's need to cut losses and increase revenue could lead to a sale of one of their top performers. Last season, Newcastle struck a deal with Everton for Anthony Gordon worth £45million in total.
The Magpies are unlikely to make a permanent move for Onana this January due to the finances involved. But The Telegraph report adds the club will explore the possibility of a loan move with an obligation to buy the player at the end of the season.
Newcastle have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this month but have distanced themselves from a deal due to the loan fee involved.