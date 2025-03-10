'He is' - West Ham boss makes Eddie Howe claim ahead of Newcastle United clash

The West Ham United manager has discussed Eddie Howe's achievements during his career.

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has revealed he has taken inspiration from Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe after enjoying a promising return to the dugout.

Potter forged a strong reputation during eye-catching spells with Swansea City and Brighton and Hove Albion and his progress with the latter earned him a big money switch to Chelsea in September 2022. However, after struggling to impose his unique style of play on the Blues, Potter was dismissed just over 18 months later with his side sat in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Despite being linked with several high-profile jobs following his departure from Stamford Bridge, Potter did not return to the dugout until he was named as successor to Julen Lopetegui at West Ham in January. His absence from the game mirrored the 18-month sabbatical undertaken by Howe following his exit from Bournemouth and prior to his appointment at Newcastle. Since returning to the dugout at St James Park, Howe has led to two major cup finals and into the Champions League - and Potter believes the current Magpies boss has proven he is ‘someone for everybody to look up to’.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he said: “When Eddie left Bournemouth, he probably recognised he needed a break, needed a rest and a recharge. Maybe from the outside, he is sort of not written off, but you are not quite seen in the same regard, so then you have to prove yourself again. The reality of it is you are still a really, really good coach throughout – but things change and circumstances happen.

“He is someone for everybody to look up, certainly from an English perspective and from a longevity perspective, of how he has worked at the highest level for such a long time, and the way that his teams play, how organised they are and how he goes about his work.”

After guiding the Magpies to the Carabao Cup Final during his first full season in charge, Howe now lies within 90 minutes of landing United’s first domestic silverware since 1955. The visit to West Ham will round off Newcastle’s preparations for Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final meeting with Liverpool and some have suggested Howe and his players could well have one eye on their trip to Wembley. However, Potter rejected that notion and revealed he is expecting to face ‘a highly motivated team’ on Monday night.

He said: “I don’t think any time is a good or bad time (to play a team) – there is just the time to play anybody. If you look at the table logically, they are in the top six, and are fighting for Champions League points. They will be looking for the best way to prepare for a cup final, which will be to win a Premier League game, so I am expecting a tough game against a highly motivated team.”

