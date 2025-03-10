Eddie Howe faces several big team selection decisions when Newcastle United face West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle dropped to ninth in the Premier League table following the weekend’s results but realistically climb back up to sixth with a win at the London Stadium on Monday night. West Ham beat Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park when the sides last met back in November.

The Hammers will be looking to complete a first league double over The Magpies since 2019. Newcastle will be looking to bounce back having lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League while also being knocked out of the FA Cup last time out with a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Newcastle travel to West Ham without several key players following a number of injuries and a suspension picked up ahead of the trip.

Anthony Gordon will serve the first game of his three-match suspension after being sent off against Brighton. He will also miss the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool as well as the Premier League encounter with Brentford at St James’ Park after the international break.

Lewis Hall and Sven Botman will miss the matches after undergoing surgery on their respective foot and knee injuries while Jamaal Lascelles remains sidelined as he enters the final stages of his recovery from an ACL injury picked up against West Ham at St James’ Park last March.

Here is our predicted Newcastle United line-up to face West Ham United this evening...

GK: Martin Dubravka

After returning to the side with a solid display against Brighton in the FA Cup, Dubravka could keep his place in a decision that will prove telling as to who will be Newcastle's starting goalkeeper for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier went off with a back issue against Brighton but has since returned to full training ahead of the trip to West Ham. Will likely keep his place in the side.

CB: Fabian Schar

Will be looking to rediscover his best form ahead of the Carabao Cup final after a few shaky displays. A key player in Newcastle's defence when at his best.

CB: Dan Burn

A guaranteed starter in the side if fit following Sven Botman's injury and Lloyd Kelly's loan exit. Has no direct competition in his position at the moment.

LB: Tino Livramento

Came in at left back in Lewis Hall's absence against Brighton and will likely remain there if he stays fit between now and the end of the season.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Will have a key role to play if Newcastle are to get back to winning ways this evening. Had a tough afternoon on his previous visit to the London Stadium last season.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian was rested last time out against Brighton but still ended up coming on and playing around an hour of football with the game going to extra time. Another player looking to rediscover his best form and will need to if Newcastle wants to get something from the game.

CM: Joelinton

Made a welcome return to the starting line-up against Brighton and gives Eddie Howe a powerful and versatile option in midfield and out on the left in Anthony Gordon's absence.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Almost a guaranteed starter at the moment with Gordon out and no natural competition on the right side given Harvey Barnes' preference is to play on the left.

LW: Joe Willock

Could play in midfield or out on the left to interchange with Joelinton. Performed well recently in the role against Nottingham Forest. Starting Willock would send a big message regarding Barnes' role in the side.

ST: Alexander Isak

One of several big calls ahead of the Carabao Cup final. A fitness concern after limping off against Brighton but has since been spotted in training with Eddie Howe stating he will start the striker 'if fit'.

Three changes for Newcastle United v West Ham

We’re predicting three changes made by Eddie Howe with Guimaraes coming back into the side in place of Lewis Miley, Willock coming in for Gordon and Murphy returning ahead of £38million man Barnes.