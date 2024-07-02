Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Leeds United’s Archie Gray.

Gray will move to north London for an undisclosed fee believed to be around £30 with Joe Rodon to move in the opposite direction, in a separate deal. Gray burst onto the scene at Elland Road last year and was a regular under Daniel Farke as they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final.

Despite being a central-midfielder by trade, Gray played predominantly at right-back for Leeds last season, playing 52 times in all competitions. His rise also included two caps for England Under-21’s as Gray became one of the Championship’s hottest properties.

The 18-year-old was heavily-linked with a move to Brentford last week, but the Bees saw a £35m offer rejected, despite him having been given permission to undergo a medical with Brentford. Gray will instead join Ange Postecoglou’s side in what will be his first taste of Premier League football.

In a statement confirming the move, Leeds United revealed they were ‘heartbroken’ to lose the teenager: ‘Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars.

‘Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

‘Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism. He leaves with the very best wishes for his future career and in the knowledge that Leeds will always be his home.’