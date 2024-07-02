‘No idea’ - Newcastle United ace questions future after double transfer and Celtic interest
The Magpies added Nottingham Forest stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos and former Norwich City and England man John Ruddy to their ranks on a manic Monday of transfers. The pair will likely act as back-up to Nick Pope next season with Newcastle United’s goalkeeper department now standing at five strong with Dubravka and Mark Gillespie also at the club.
The addition of Vlachodimos and Ruddy means it’s likely that Dubravka’s time on Tyneside will come to an end this summer. The Slovakian, who was just moments away from helping his country to a famous win over England in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 on Sunday, has interest from Celtic as well as clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia.
The reigning Scottish champions are looking for a new goalkeeper after former Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart, announced his retirement from football in May. Dubravka has been viewed as someone who could fill that vacancy and would head north of the border with a wealth of Premier League and international experience behind him.
Asked about what his future at Newcastle United could hold, Dubravka admitted to the Mail that he was uncertain of his next move: “I have no idea. I have seen they are talking with other goalkeepers.
“I need to speak with the manager first. What is the plan for me? What is my future?
“I don’t know if they want me to stay or not. It is difficult for me because I have been focussed on my job with the national team.”
