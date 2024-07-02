Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Martin Dubravka has questioned his future at Newcastle United after the Magpies announced the signing of two new goalkeepers on Monday.

The Magpies added Nottingham Forest stopper Odysseas Vlachodimos and former Norwich City and England man John Ruddy to their ranks on a manic Monday of transfers. The pair will likely act as back-up to Nick Pope next season with Newcastle United’s goalkeeper department now standing at five strong with Dubravka and Mark Gillespie also at the club.

The addition of Vlachodimos and Ruddy means it’s likely that Dubravka’s time on Tyneside will come to an end this summer. The Slovakian, who was just moments away from helping his country to a famous win over England in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 on Sunday, has interest from Celtic as well as clubs in Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning Scottish champions are looking for a new goalkeeper after former Manchester City goalkeeper, Joe Hart, announced his retirement from football in May. Dubravka has been viewed as someone who could fill that vacancy and would head north of the border with a wealth of Premier League and international experience behind him.

Asked about what his future at Newcastle United could hold, Dubravka admitted to the Mail that he was uncertain of his next move: “I have no idea. I have seen they are talking with other goalkeepers.

“I need to speak with the manager first. What is the plan for me? What is my future?