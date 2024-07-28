Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes is en route to Japan to join up with Newcastle United in pre-season.

Guimaraes’ return to pre-season was delayed after his involvement in the Copa America with Brazil. The midfielder played four times for his country in the United States as they reached the quarter-final.

Now, the 26-year-old will join up with The Magpies’ squad in Tokyo for the two friendly matches against Urawa Red Diamonds and Yokohama F. Marinos on July 31 and August 3 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes confirmed he was on his way to Japan via social media as he posted on Instagram a picture of himself looking dismayed with the caption: “26 hours to Japan! Here we go.”

Bruno Guimaraes on his flight heading to Japan. | Instagram, Bruno Guimaraes

Following Newcastle’s 2-0 friendly win at Hull City on Saturday, head coach Eddie Howe confirmed Guimaraes would be joining up with the squad in Tokyo. International players such as Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Martin Dubravka are also expected to join up with the squad but Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon will be given an extra week off after helping England reach the Euro 2024 final.

“Miggy and Fabian will join us,” Howe told The Gazette. “Martin will join us. Tripps and Anthony will be the week after. Bruno yeah [will travel to Japan]. How could I forget him?!” Discussing the Japan trip, Howe added: “It will be based around the two games we have really so I think minimal training.

“The games take more prominence as you go deeper into pre-season so I'm looking forward to seeing how the team gels and getting the international players back and a bigger group.