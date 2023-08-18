Veiga will leave La Liga side Celta Vigo to join the Italian side. Despite having a £34.5million release clause in his contract, Napoli will around £30million for the 21-year-old midfielder, including add-ons after a verbal agreement was reached between the two clubs.

This is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who has stamped the transfer with his trademark ‘here we go’, claiming the player will be due for a medical once the official transfer documents are prepared. Personal terms were already verbally agreed prior to Napoli’s improved bid, with both clubs keen to conclude the deal before the next round of league fixtures.

Last week, former Newcastle boss and current Celta Vigo manager Rafa Benitez confirmed the interest in Veiga.

“The market is open and he has a release clause,” Benitez told Marca. “There is a lot of talk about if, and when, he might leave.

“As a footballer I like him and he’s a player that scores goals and helps the team win games, but the situation is what it is, and the interest is real.

“The ideal thing for us is that if a situation has to arise, it is resolved soon. If he stays, he’s an important player, but we can’t control the market.”

Reports from Spain earlier in the transfer window claimed Newcastle were very close to agreeing a deal for Veiga but nothing materialised.