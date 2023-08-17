What signings have Newcastle United made so far?

Newcastle have made four summer signings so far. Yankuba Minteh joined from Odense before being loaned out to Feyenoord in a deal worth around £7million.

Sandro Tonali was the first major arrival through the door as he joined from AC Milan for £52million before Harvey Barnes joined from Leicester City for £38million.

Tino Livramento then joined from Southampton ahead of the new season for a deal worth up to £35million.

Sandro Tonali is Newcastle United's most expensive transfer of the summer so far

What players have left Newcastle United so far this summer?

Allan Saint-Maximin’s £23million move to Al Ahli remains Newcastle’s only major exit so far this summer. Chris Wood’s loan move to Nottingham Forest also became permanent for around £15million, but that deal was struck last season.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow joined Leeds United for around £400,000 while several youngsters have left on loan.

In addition to Minteh joining Feyendoord, Garang Kuol has made the move to the Eredivisie to join Volendam for the 2023-24 season.

Full-backs Jamal Lewis and Harrison Ashby have completed Championship loan moves to Watford and Swansea City respectively. While Ashby has a future on Tyneside, Lewis is likely to have played his final match for The Magpies.

Another player whose future at Newcastle has been decided is Kell Watts. The 23-year-old defender has joined Wigan Athletic on loan for the full season with his contract at United set to expire next summer.

Goalkeeper Max Thompson has joined Northampton Town until January while Matthew Bondswell has made the temporary switch to Newport County for the 2023-24 campaign.

What is Newcastle United’s next move in the transfer market?

Newcastle are looking to bring in one more player before the window closes on September 1 and defenders are understood to be high on the agenda.

The club have been exploring moves for a centre-back to bolster Eddie Howe’s options but believe they can get more value for money by targeting a left-back that will free up Dan Burn to be deployed as centre-back cover.

Chelsea left-back Lewis Hall has emerged as the club’s top target.

At just 18-years-old, Hall already has Premier League experience under his belt having played home and away against Newcastle last season. And with his close family being Newcastle supporters, the teenager is understood to be keen on the move amid loan interest from Crystal Palace.

Howe has spoken about Newcastle’s need to be creative with their final signing, suggesting it would be a loan with an obligation to buy or a structured payment deal. But fresh reports have since emerged suggesting Chelsea have accepted a £28million bid from Newcastle for Hall to join permanently.

Personal terms and the framework of the deal are still to be formalised.

Lewis Hall is a top target for Newcastle, according to reports. (Getty Images)

Which players could still leave Newcastle United this summer?

The usual suspects of Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick are likely to leave before the window shuts but no offers have been forthcoming so far.

Ryan Fraser has attracted interest from Leeds United and Celtic but wages could be a sticking point with the player still having two-years remaining on his current deal.