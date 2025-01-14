Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe met with Newcastle United’s first official signing of 2025 at the training ground over the weekend.

17-year-old Vakhtang Salia has agreed a deal with Newcastle that will see him join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August. Salia is already a regular at Dinamo, scoring six goals in 28 Erovnuli Liga appearances in 2024.

He is capable of playing up front or out on either wing and is likely to be loaned out by Newcastle for the 2024-25 season. Salia was at the Newcastle training ground over the weekend and spoke with head coach Howe, sporting director Paul Mitchell and loan manager Shola Ameobi - he also attended Sunday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley at St James’ Park.

“I managed to have a good conversation with him, his family and representatives,” Howe said about Newcastle’s upcoming signing.

“He seemed like a really good lad with a great attitude and hungry to learn. His next step is slightly unclear but he is certainly a talented young player.”

Mitchell revealed Newcastle fought off stiff competition from clubs across Europe to land Salia’s signature. Premier League rivals Arsenal were understood to be among the clubs who wanted to sign the teenager.

“Yeah I think with the young players that’s where we have to be, we have to be in the hunt for talented young players around the world, the best young players,” Howe added.

“If we can give them a pathway here and an opportunity to develop their skills, whether that is the next steps on loan or coming in-house, certainly the scouting and recruitment team is doing a lot of work with the younger players and I wholeheartedly support that.”

Reflecting on his move to Newcastle, Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”