The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for Newcastle United’s return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

After back-to-back matches in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, Newcastle are back in league action against Wolves at St James’ Park (7:30pm kick-off) looking to make it nine consecutive wins in all competitions for the first time in a top flight season.

Darren England will be referee for the match, assisted by Nick Greenhalgh and Akil Howson with Darren Bond as fourth official. England’s last Newcastle match as referee was the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in November, his previous match at St James’ Park also finished 1-1 as The Magpies were held at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last season.

Although he hasn’t been involved in any major controversies surrounding Newcastle in recent seasons, England was part of one of the major refereeing controversies of the 2023-24 campaign while working as video assistant referee during Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last September.

England made the decision that led to Luis Diaz’s goal for Liverpool being incorrectly disallowed. Then Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp even suggested that the match should be replayed after his side also saw Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota sent off as Spurs netted a stoppage-time winner.

Graham Scott will be on VAR duty for this match, assisted by Steve Meredith.

Newcastle head into the game in excellent form but have several fitness concerns heading into the match. Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Jacob Murphy and Joe Willock all missed Sunday’s FA Cup win against Bromley and will be assessed ahead of Wednesday evening’s match.

One player who won’t be involved is Harvey Barnes, who has been ruled out for ‘around a month’ with a thigh problem.