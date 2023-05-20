Elliot Anderson's in the frame to return to Newcastle United's starting XI.

Anderson came off the bench in Thursday night's 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion after Joe Willock was forced off with a hamstring problem.

Eddie Howe, already without midfielder Sean Longstaff (foot), fears that Willock's season is over, while Joelinton also left the field with what United's head coach described as a "knock".

And those injuries, potentially, will open the door to Anderson, who has been patiently waiting for an opportunity.

Howe – who also has wingers Anthony Gordon and Allan Saint-Maximin pushing for starts – will have no qualms about starting Anderson against Leicester City at St James' Park on Monday night as the club looks to secure Champions League football.

The 20-year-old – who helped loan club Bristol Rovers win promotion last season – is now a "fully-integrated member" of Howe's Newcastle squad.

“When you look back to the start of the season, I'd say he himself would consider himself a first-team player now, as in a fully-integrated member of the first-teams squad," said Howe.

“He's trained consistently throughout the season. It's very difficult for those lads that haven't played regularly when the team wins consistently, and has performed as well as it has to wait for their chance.

“Now, he's a young player that has been desperate to play. He's controlled his emotions really well. I do believe he's added elements to his game, and improved certain parts of his game, that needed to improve.

“I'd say he's ready. He's versatile – he proved that against Brighton. He came on on the right side of midfield. He's predominantly been used by me as a left-side player, and he's very much capable, so we believe in him."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Anderson's only previous Premier League start, which came against Liverpool in February, was cut short after Nick Pope was dismissed.

Meanwhile, Howe yesterday gave an injury update in the wake of the Brighton game.

"We've got a few concerns," said Howe. "The lads gave so much to the game. They've given a lot to the season physically.