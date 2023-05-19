Joe Willock's season is almost certainly over with two games left to play.

That's the fear of Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe ahead of Monday night's home game against Leicester City.

Willock was forced off during last night's 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion with a hamstring problem. The midfielder left St James' Park on crutches.

Joelinton also left the field with a knock, while Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy were not involved because of their respective foot and groin injuries.

Howe, speaking ahead of Monday night's home game against Leicester, revealed his "concern" over Willock.

Asked for an injury update, United's head coach said: "I'll be straight to the physio room after this to see how everybody is.

"We've got a few concerns. The lads gave so much yesterday to the game. They've given a lot to the season physically.

"It looks like Joe may be in trouble with his hamstring. We might lose him for the season, but that's unclear as it sit here now. Fingers crossed our team's going to be strong."

Joelinton was replaced by Matt Targett in injury time.

"It's a well-used phrase in football (that a player) 'will run through a brick wall for the team, the club', and I think he (Joelinton) does every game," said Howe.

"He succumbed to that brick wall last night! It seemed to hurt him. We hope he's OK. He's been incredible for us this year."

Asked if Longstaff would be available, Howe said: "At this moment, being honest, it's doubtful. He hasn't trained. He's improving, but we'll wait and see."