Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll’s move to Bordeaux has been confirmed by the French club with a brilliant club statement.

Carroll has moved to Bordeaux from Ligue 2 side Amiens SC - a club he joined from Reading last September. The former Magpies man scored four goals in all competitions last season and followed sporting director John Williams in making the switch from Amiens to Bordeaux.

Williams reportedly played a big role in convincing the former England international to make the move to the fourth-tier side. Bordeaux were demoted two divisions following financial issues at the club and a failed takeover bid from Liverpool’s FSG in the summer - one that also saw them lose their status as a professional club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carroll has become the first big-name player to join Bordeaux as they aim to move themselves back up the French football pyramid and he his signing was confirmed with a brilliant statement from Bordeaux, one that described him as a ‘valuable reinforcement’ with ‘fighting spirit’.

Translated into English, the post read: ‘FC Girondins de Bordeaux is delighted to announce the arrival of Andy Carroll. The English international is a valuable reinforcement for the Bordeaux attack!

‘Born on January 6, 1989 in Gateshead, south of Newcastle, Andy Carroll is a player well known to football fans. As a youngster, he completed his entire training with the "Magpies". He played his first match in the first team during the 2006-2007 season, against Palermo, in the UEFA Europa League. He played 7 matches that year.

‘He definitely launched his career and the striker shone in the jersey of his training club. In four seasons and 91 matches, he scored 33 goals and provided 22 assists. The 2009-2010 season was special. Relegated the previous year, Newcastle won the Championship title. With 17 goals and 12 assists in 39 matches, Andy Carroll was a major element of this success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘His performances attracted the biggest clubs in the country and Liverpool signed him in the winter of 2010-2011.

‘In a team with great ambitions, Andy Carroll won another trophy in 2012. The "Reds" beat Cardiff City in the League Cup final (2-2, 3-2 on penalties). A match in which the striker was a starter. On the banks of the Mersey, he totalled 58 matches (11 goals and 6 assists) in two and a half years.

‘The Gateshead native arrived on loan at West Ham in the summer of 2012. He would sign permanently the following season. In the London club, Andy Carroll would shine. In six years, he played 142 matches (34 goals and 16 assists).

‘He then returned home in the summer of 2019 for two years before playing in the Championship for Reading and West Bromwich Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For the first time in his long career, he is going abroad in the summer of 2023 and more precisely to Amiens. In all competitions, the striker has played 35 matches, for 4 goals and an assist.

‘Andy arrives in Bordeaux to strengthen the offensive sector. At 35, he has incomparable experience at the top level . An English international (9 caps, 2 goals), he has nearly 450 professional matches.

‘His size, his goal-scoring talent and his fighting spirit will certainly help the Navy and White this season. We can't wait to see him on the pitch!

‘Welcome Andy!’