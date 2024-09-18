Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One former Newcastle United player has been linked with a vacancy north of the border.

St Johnstone are searching for a new manager after announcing they had parted company with former Scotland manager Craig Levein. Levein had been in charge of St Johnstone since November, but left his role as manager following a defeat to Hibernian, their fourth loss in a row.

A statement from the club announcing Levein’s departure read: ‘The board of directors can announce that St Johnstone Football Club has today parted company with manager Craig Levein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘The football club would like to place on record its thanks to Craig for all of his efforts during his time at McDiarmid Park.’

Attention at McDiarmid Park now turns to who could replace Levein in the hot seat and former Newcastle United man Tommy Wright has emerged as a potential candidate. Wright is currently in charge of Northern Ireland Under-21’s and is among a long list of candidates that could become new St Johnstone boss in what would mark his second stint as manager at McDiarmid Park having taken charge of the club between 2013 and 2020.

Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil has also been linked with the role - as has Celtic favourite Neil Lennon. Both Neil and Lennon are currently without a club following their respective departures from Stoke City and FC Rapid Bucuresti.