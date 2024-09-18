Ex-Newcastle United and Sunderland men and Celtic favourite linked with managerial vacancy
St Johnstone are searching for a new manager after announcing they had parted company with former Scotland manager Craig Levein. Levein had been in charge of St Johnstone since November, but left his role as manager following a defeat to Hibernian, their fourth loss in a row.
A statement from the club announcing Levein’s departure read: ‘The board of directors can announce that St Johnstone Football Club has today parted company with manager Craig Levein.
‘The football club would like to place on record its thanks to Craig for all of his efforts during his time at McDiarmid Park.’
Attention at McDiarmid Park now turns to who could replace Levein in the hot seat and former Newcastle United man Tommy Wright has emerged as a potential candidate. Wright is currently in charge of Northern Ireland Under-21’s and is among a long list of candidates that could become new St Johnstone boss in what would mark his second stint as manager at McDiarmid Park having taken charge of the club between 2013 and 2020.
The early favourite for the role is former Raith Rovers and St Mirren manager Ian Murray whilst Jody Morris, who worked alongside Frank Lampard at both Derby County and Chelsea, is also among the leading candidates.
Former Sunderland boss Alex Neil has also been linked with the role - as has Celtic favourite Neil Lennon. Both Neil and Lennon are currently without a club following their respective departures from Stoke City and FC Rapid Bucuresti.
