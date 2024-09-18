Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with a surprise move for former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane in recent times.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies signed just two senior outfield players during the summer transfer window and failed to land Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. Strengthening at right wing was also a priority area for Newcastle heading into the summer, but they were unable to get a deal over the line for anyone to strengthen in that area of the pitch.

However, as attention now turns towards on-field matters, the club will be looking at ways to strengthen in January with Sane, according to Caught Offside, among the players that could be under consideration by the club. Sane has spent four seasons at Bayern Munich following his move from Manchester City in July 2024, but has entered the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Sane is ‘unhappy’ with Bayern’s latest contract offer, leading to speculation he could leave the Bundesliga giants on a free transfer. Whilst Newcastle have been credited with an interest, they may face stiff competition for his signature.

That’s because Arsenal, who sit above Newcastle in the Premier League table by virtue of only goal difference, have also been linked with a move for the German international. During his time in England, Sane, who has been capped 65 times by the German national team, won two Premier League titles and an FA Cup, scoring 39 times in 135 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side.