Before last night’s clash with Nottingham Forest, Newcastle announced the capture of Isaac Westendorf on an 18 month contract.

The Under-23’s would go on to lose the game 1-0, ending their seven match unbeaten run in all competitions, however, all eyes were on their newest signing who was given a 30-minute run out at Whitley Park.

Who is Isaac Westendorf?

Westendorf has most recently played for Barking FC who play in the Pitching In Isthmian North Division.

Described as a ‘fast and powerful’ striker, Westendorf has been praised for his ability to score goals consistently.

After appearing for the Under-23’s as a trialist earlier this campaign, it’s clear that he has impressed whilst on Tyneside and earned himself a contract in the north east.

His previous Newcastle United experience

Last night was not Westendorf’s first appearance for Newcastle United Under-23’s with the striker having previously made his debut against Middlesbrough in October.

Having impressed on debut, he then started against Birmingham City - a game notable for being Jonjo Shelvey’s return to action after recovering from injury which had kept the midfielder out for a number of weeks.

Westendorf was a trialist for those games and although he impressed by all accounts, he was not made a permanent member of the squad until yesterday.

What does the future hold?

Short-term, Westendorf will be aiming to impress new boss Kevin Richardson.

Players like Dylan Stephenson, Jack Young, Joe White and Elliot Anderson have all earned first-team recognition for their performances - Westendorf will no doubt hope to follow suit.

