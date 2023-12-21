Isaac Hayden is still on the books at Newcastle United bus is spending this season on loan at Standard Liege in Belgium.

Furious Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has hit back at claims that the Magpies can cut short his loan spell at Standard Liege come January.

The 28-year-old, who has been on the books at St James' Park since 2016, joined the Belgian side on a season-long loan deal in September having struggled to cement a place in Eddie Howe's plans. The midfielder had been on the verge of moves to Luton Town and Sheffield Wednesday but both those transfers fell through during the final days of the summer window.

Hayden has made 10 appearances at Liege but has been absent from the club's last four fixtures, which has prompted further speculation over the player's future on the continent. Newcastle United are currently faced with an injury crisis, worsened by the ban for Sandro Tonali, and in need of reinforcements.

Belgian sports journalist Sacha Tavoliere claimed that Hayden 'could well' leave Liege 'doesn't feel well' in Belgium and is suffering from homesickness with family back in the UK. Tavoliere went on to note that Hayden is still living in a hotel, has found adjusting to Belgium 'very, very hard' and has the option to return to Tyneside in January.

However, the Magpies man took to social media to pen a seething reply to Tavoliere and accused him of 'spreading nonsense'. Posting on X, the former Arsenal man said: "Instead of spreading nonsense, just ask the club or myself instead of speculation. It's not difficult."

Isaac Hayden suggested he'll be staying in Belgium (Image: Getty Images)

Hayden, who has made a huge 171 appearances for Newcastle United, trained away from Howe's first-team preparations in the summer before making the move to Belgium. Speaking previously about the move, Hayden said: “I had options in England, but as I got older I wanted to try something different. I will be 29 at the end of the season. It was the right time for me to try a new championship, a new challenge.

“With no disrespect to the Championship, I think I’m better than that when I’m at my best. I have played for three of the best teams in the division, I know what I can do when I am fit and I prefer to change leagues to continue performing at a high level.