Kieran Trippier drops Newcastle United hint after Liverpool absence

Kieran Trippier has hinted at a Newcastle United return following his midweek absence against Liverpool.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trippier was not part of the Newcastle matchday squad for the 3-3 draw at St James’ Park due to ‘illness’.

When asked whether the 34-year-old would be available for Saturday’s match at Brentford (3pm kick-off), Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s improving. We’ll see [if he’s available].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although it’s yet to be confirmed whether Trippier will return against Brentford, he has posted a positive update on social media hinting at his potential involvement. The former England international posted a matchday graphic of himself previewing the match at Brentford.

Such posts are often a strong indicator that a player is expecting to be involved in a match, especially as Trippier refrained from doing such a post for the Liverpool match. Trippier recently spent seven weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury before returning to action as a late substitute in the 2-0 defeat against West Ham United last month.

After recording double figures in assists in each of the last two seasons, Trippier’s creative qualities have been missed by Newcastle this season, according to Howe.

“We’ve certainly missed his attacking attributes and his range, and what he brings,” Howe added. “He’s improving physically. He hasn’t played consistently now for quite a long time, so getting him back in that rhythm where he can feel 100% fit will take a little bit of time.

“But he’s certainly closer than he was, and touch wood, he’s solved the hamstring problem that he had.”