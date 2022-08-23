News you can trust since 1849
How Chelsea’s pursuit of Anthony Gordon will impact Newcastle United as Everton ‘plot’ Joao Pedro move

Anthony Gordon’s potential £60million move to Stamford Bridge could have major implications for Newcastle United.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 12:14 pm

Gordon, who was linked with a move to the north east earlier this window, has reportedly asked to leave Everton amid a £60million bid from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old sees a move to Stamford Bridge as an ideal opportunity to play Champions League football and force himself into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Despite Everton remaining reluctant to see Gordon leave, they could be forced to accept Chelsea’s offer and if they do that, then reports suggest they will turn to one of Newcastle United’s main targets as a replacement for the winger.

The Mail Online report that Joao Pedro is being lined-up as a replacement for Gordon and that Everton are ‘preparing to match Newcastle’s offer’ for the 20-year-old.

The Magpies have submitted an improved £30million offer for the Brazilian and were ‘hopeful’ a deal could be agreed for the Watford man.

Anthony Gordon's proposed £60million move to Chelsea could have major implications for Newcastle United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
