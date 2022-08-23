Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joao Pedro remains a major target for the Magpies this window and according to Sky Sports, they have launched a second bid for the Brazilian.

Their initial bid, worth a reported £25million, was rejected by the Hornets, however, Newcastle have since upped their offer to £30million – including add-ons.

Talks remain ‘ongoing’ over the structure of the deal but Pedro remains ‘keen’ on a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a fresh £30million bid for Watford striker Joao Pedro (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has started the season in great form for his club, however, he missed Watford’s draw with Preston North End at the weekend with a minor calf-injury.