Newcastle United ‘submit’ fresh £30million bid for Watford striker Joao Pedro

Newcastle United have increased their offer to sign Watford’s Joao Pedro after seeing an initial bid for the Brazilian rejected by the Hornets.

By Joe Buck
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:22 am

Joao Pedro remains a major target for the Magpies this window and according to Sky Sports, they have launched a second bid for the Brazilian.

Their initial bid, worth a reported £25million, was rejected by the Hornets, however, Newcastle have since upped their offer to £30million – including add-ons.

Talks remain ‘ongoing’ over the structure of the deal but Pedro remains ‘keen’ on a move to Tyneside.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a fresh £30million bid for Watford striker Joao Pedro (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 20-year-old has started the season in great form for his club, however, he missed Watford’s draw with Preston North End at the weekend with a minor calf-injury.

When asked about whether Newcastle would be active in the market and strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window, Eddie Howe said: “Yes, we hope to be.”

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday September 1.

