It was a moment that sparked anger and disbelief for the vast majority of those inside St James Park as Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign got off to a rather controversial start.

With just under half an hour gone and the scoring yet to be opened, the Magpies were reduced to ten men in somewhat surprising circumstances after Fabian Schar was shown a straight red card following an altercation with Southampton striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The Chile international seemed to go to ground with little contact from the United defender, who had motioned his head towards the striker after being barged in the back. Referee Craig Pawson wasted little time in dismissing Schar and his decision was surprisingly backed up by VAR official Craig Kavanagh.

For all of the criticism of what is perceived to be a physical, high-intensity style of play, that remains the only red card Newcastle have received so far this season - but where does that leave them in the Premier League fair play table and just how ‘dirty’ are the Magpies compared to their top tier rivals?

Brentford 12 yellow cards - 0 red cards

Liverpool 14 yellow cards - 0 red cards

Aston Villa 14 yellow cards - 0 red cards

Crystal Palace 15 yellow cards - 0 red cards