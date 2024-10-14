Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United still have to address several outstanding contract situations having agreed a new deal with winger Anthony Gordon.

Gordon’s new contract at St James’ Park is yet to be officially confirmed by the club but the player himself effectively confirmed the deal following the 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month.

Speaking to Premier League Productions after scoring an equalising penalty in the match, Gordon said: “I don’t need any persuading to stay here.

“I’ve been excited to sign the contract for a long time. It shows my commitment to the club which has never been in question!”

The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Liverpool in what proved to be a disruptive summer. Gordon was away with England at Euro 2024 but was limited to just one cameo appearance in the group stages as The Three Lions were eventually beaten 2-1 by Spain in the final. With Gordon’s only awaiting an official announcement, Newcastle are still looking to strike a new deal with Alexander Isak. Last season’s top scorer has also been subject to transfer interest and remains under contract until 2028.

But that hasn’t stopped Newcastle from looking to agree an improved deal with the Swedish forward.

More pressing matters involve the likes of Sean Longstaff, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Dan Burn, whose current deals are set to expire at the end of the season. While extension clauses can be triggered for some, Newcastle risk being left vulnerable to pre-contract agreements or cut-price offers for those players in January if they are unable to agree new deals.

New deals for Trippier and Wilson, who will be 34 and 33 by the end of the season, are unlikely to be agreed. However, head coach Eddie Howe has stressed that he wishes to avoid losing any key first-team players for nothing next summer.

The Magpies will prioritise a new deal for Longstaff as a business decision as well as a footballing one. The 26-year-old is viewed as a valuable squad member by Howe and his age and status as an academy graduate pose potentially significant benefits when it comes to combating Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Losing Longstaff to a free transfer would be viewed as a major PSR own goal by the club, who were forced to sell academy graduate Elliot Anderson and teenage winger Yankuba Minteh last summer in order to avoid a points deduction.