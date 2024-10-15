Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Premier League have revealed their TV picks for December, with Newcastle United having multiple games impacted.

Newcastle United will have just four games broadcast on TV in December as the busy festive period of football begins to take shape - with just two matches moved from their original date and time. The first match impacted by the latest round of TV picks is their clash against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

That match, along with all ten Premier League games in that round, will be shown live on Amazon Prime on Wednesday December 4, 7:30pm kick-off. Newcastle’s next three games, Brentford away, Leicester City at home and Ipswich Town away, will all remain traditional Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

Newcastle’s clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day at St James’ Park, which will also be shown live on Amazon Prime and will kick-off at 3pm. The Magpies memorably defeated Unai Emery’s side 5-1 in this fixture on the opening day of last season.

Four days after that match, Howe’s side head to Old Trafford for a Monday night match against Manchester United. That game kicks-off at 8pm on Monday 30 December and will be shown on Sky Sports.

The new year will then be ushered in before Newcastle’s first game of 2025 sees them take on Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. TNT Sports will broadcast that match which has been moved to a 12:30pm slot on Saturday 4 January.

So far this season, just two of Newcastle United’s seven league games have not been moved for TV coverage, with their clash against Brighton on Saturday set to be the third. The next time Howe’s side will have another traditional Saturday 3pm kick-off following this weekend will be at the end of November when they travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

However, the latest round of TV picks means the Magpies will have three uninterrupted Saturday 3pm kick-offs. If Newcastle United defeat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup later this month, then there will be a quarter final game sandwiched between their game against Leicester City and trip to Portman Road.

Newcastle United’s December Premier League schedule in full

Wednesday 4 December - Newcastle United v Liverpool (7:45pm kick-off)

Saturday 7 December - Brentford v Newcastle United (3pm kick-off)

Saturday 14 December - Newcastle United v Leicester City (3pm kick-off)

Saturday 21 December - Ipswich Town v Newcastle United (3pm kick-off)

Thursday 26 December - Newcastle United v Aston Villa (3pm kick-off)

Monday 30 December - Manchester United v Newcastle United (8pm kick-off)

Saturday 4 January - Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (12:30pm kick-off)