Ashby joined Newcastle from West Ham United in January but failed to make a first team appearance during his first half season at the club. Despite some promising performances in pre-season which included scoring a winner against Rangers at Ibrox last month, The Magpies have opted to loan out the 21-year-old right-back.

The move was confirmed by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe during his pre-match press conference before Swansea confirmed it via an official statement.

Following Ashby’s loan, Swansea head coach Michael Duff revealed he received a glowing reference about the youngster from Newcastle right-back and his former Burnley team-mate Kieran Trippier.

“Harrison is a good player,” Duff told the club website. “I know Newcastle have spent a lot of money, but Dan Ashworth [sporting director] does not sign bad players.

“I also know Kieran Trippier really well. He was really positive in terms of the character reference he gave me. I was keen to get it done for Harrison to join me at my last club. We think he is a really good player and a powerful player.

“First and foremost he is a good defender, but one who can also get in the final third and deliver good crosses too. He wants to get out there, and play lots of games.”

In his Friday press conference, Howe told The Gazette: “I think it’s crucial for [Ashby’s] development that he plays games.

“Certainly I think he’s done well in pre-season but games are the next thing he needs because he’s never really had that in his career, a regular run of games, so fingers crossed he can get that at Swansea.”

Ashby’s departure lines up well with Tino Livramento’s expected arrival after Newcastle agreed a £35million deal with Southampton.

Howe also confirmed that young forward Garang Kuol would also be heading out on loan. The 18-year-old hasn’t trained with the Newcastle first-team since returning from a difficult loan spell at Heart of Midlothian last season.