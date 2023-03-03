Speaking at the Financial Times’ Business of Football summit, La Liga president Javier Tebas laid bare Barcelona’s budget problems: "As of today, Barcelona doesn't have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window," Tebas said.

"Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on La Liga and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to explain that the La Liga giants have to sell around £178million worth of players this summer before they are able to buy anyone else - and this is something that Premier League teams, namely Newcastle United and Manchester United are set to benefit from. Barcelona’s need to sell this summer could open the door for the pair to swoop when the transfer window opens.

Ever since his departure from Leeds, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Brazilian winger Raphinha and his struggles at the Camp Nou means he could be one of the players that is allowed to leave the club this summer. Raphinha, who almost single-handedly led Leeds to safety last season, has managed just four goals and four assists in La Liga this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are long-term admirers of the 26-year-old and could move for him when the window reopens, however, as always, any move for the winger is likely dependent on Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League. Elsewhere, the Magpies were also linked with a move for young defender Alejandro Balde in January.

Adding a left-back to the squad is seemingly one of their priorities this summer and Balde could be the man they turn to if Barcelona are in need of a fire sale. The 19-year-old has played 30 times in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde (Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United meanwhile, have been long-term admirers of Frenkie De Jong and were involved in a long-running transfer saga with the Dutchman last summer - one that resulted in him staying in Spain. Barcelona’s financial situation this summer may see them offload the Dutchman when the window reopens, knowing they will likely be able to receive a substantial fee for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad