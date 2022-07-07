Newcastle United 'target' refuses to train at Leeds United after turning down offer

Raphinha has reportedly told Leeds United that he will not be participating in the club’s pre-season preparations amid transfer speculation regarding his future.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:33 am

The 25-year-old winger has been subject to plenty of transfer interest this summer with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea competing for his signature.

Newcastle United were also understood to be interested in the Leeds player but reports from Spain have suggested that he has ‘turned down an offer’ from Eddie Howe’s side.

Raphinha of Leeds United celebrates scoring their sides first goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Brentford and Leeds United at Brentford Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Marca claim that Raphinha won’t be taking part in Leeds’ pre-season plans in a bid to force through a move to Barcelona. A fee of around £60million has been discussed with Chelsea also keen on the Brazilian.

Raphinha scored 11 goals in 35 games for Leeds last season as they survived in the Premier League on the final day thanks to a 2-1 win over Brentford in which he scored a penalty. Had Leeds been relegated, he would have been available on a cut-price deal.

