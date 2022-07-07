The 25-year-old winger has been subject to plenty of transfer interest this summer with the likes of Barcelona and Chelsea competing for his signature.
Newcastle United were also understood to be interested in the Leeds player but reports from Spain have suggested that he has ‘turned down an offer’ from Eddie Howe’s side.
Marca claim that Raphinha won’t be taking part in Leeds’ pre-season plans in a bid to force through a move to Barcelona. A fee of around £60million has been discussed with Chelsea also keen on the Brazilian.
Raphinha scored 11 goals in 35 games for Leeds last season as they survived in the Premier League on the final day thanks to a 2-1 win over Brentford in which he scored a penalty. Had Leeds been relegated, he would have been available on a cut-price deal.