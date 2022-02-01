The Magpies secured the loan signing of defender Matt Targett from Aston Villa and centre-back Dan Burn from Brighton for £13million.

But that doesn’t quite tell the full story as Newcastle also saw late moves for Huge Ekitike and Jesse Lingard fall through as they were left with just two new deadline day additions.

There were also loan departures with Freddie Woodman joining AFC Bournemouth, Matt Bondswell moving to Shrewsbury Town, Elliot Anderson linking up with Bristol Rovers, Matty Longstaff making a temporary switch to Mansfield Town and Jeff Hendrick going to QPR – all until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Newcastle United's deadline day business.

As expected, it was a busy day for Newcastle fans on social media too as they reacted to the various reports and announcements.

The day opened with reports that Stade Reims had accepted an offer from Newcastle for Ekitike only for the teenager to turn down the opportunity to move.

On that, @gulliver_rohan tweeted: “Don’t want someone who’s not sure anyway.”

@LLagay2011 commented: “Can understand why [he turned Newcastle down]. Probably overwhelmed him having a matter of hours to make a massive decision. We could always revisit in summer if we stay up.”

The Magpies turned their attentions to Jesse Lingard but a loan deal from Manchester United also failed to materialise.

@ToonForChange said: “The way [Manchester United] have treat Jesse is nothing short of a disgrace given his length of service to the club. Sums up the mess Man Utd are in behind the scenes.”

@Geordie_Hollie7: “Sadly, in that case, we haven’t quite enough to stay up. Defensively certainly improved. But an injury to Wilson or Saint-Maximin and we are finished.”

But there was some positive news on the transfer front with the defensive additions of Targett and Burn.

A classy tweet from @OfficialBHAFC read: “Smash it at your boyhood club, Dan! Wishing you all the best.”

@agbnufc_: “Good signing, a ball playing left footed centre-back. [Burn] loves a key pass. Just thread them into Bruno and we're vibing.”

@HosheaSteve1: “It's nice to see a local lad with Premiership experience to come and help Newcastle United. Howay the lads!”

@Ginger_Pirlo: “Nice. But pointless if we can't score goals to keep us up.”

@AngelNUFC: “Great signing, [Targett] works great behind an attacker like ASM. A massive upgrade on what we have and Villa’s player of the season last year.”

@bethnufc3 commented on Woodman’s departure: “Ideal for the lad. Hope he smashes it and is happy playing frequently!”

Supporters were growing impatient by the time Elliot Anderson’s loan departure was announced just 25 minutes before the window closed with no sign of Dan Burn.

@adamNUFC__: “That’s not Dan Burn.”

Once the window had officially shut, there was confirmation of two further loan departures with Matty Longstaff’s destination of League Two Mansfield taking some by surprise.

@ayyyyyy87: “This has to hurt for the lad, not long ago he was banging them in against Manchester United. Hope he can get his career back on track.”

Jeff Hendrick’s move to QPR was then confirmed just after midnight.

@Austin_14Scott said: “Hope it works out for him – also credit to him for wanting to go somewhere he’ll play as opposed to sitting out the rest of the season.”

