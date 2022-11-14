How Newcastle United 'respectfully' stood up to Chelsea amid Dan Burn clash with Kai Havertz

Howe’s side managed to see the game out amid intense pressure from Chelsea, and Newcastle club captain Jamaal Lascelles, an unused substitute, was booked in the ninth minute of added time.

A number of players had to be separated after the final whistle. Kai Havertz clashed with Dan Burn, who was elbowed by the midfielder at Stamford Bridge last season.

Howe was pleased with how his players handled the final few minutes – and the aftermath.

“I was really pleased with how we managed the latter stages of the game,” said United’s head coach. “I know it wasn’t pure football, the last part of the game, it was two teams with opposite aims, really. We wanted to try and kill the game and see the match out. They wanted the ball back in play.

"But I thought we did stand up for each other in a really respectful and strong way. That’s what we need to do on the pitch. I’ve no issue with that. The players handled themselves really, really well.

Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy clashes with Chelsea's Kai Havertz.

"I just think that’s Premier League football. It’s everything to these players. I think that showed."